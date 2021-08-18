2nd annual HAPO Back to School fundraiser aims to help 500 students

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple organizations are partnering together for the 2nd annual Back to School bash to raise $15,000 dollars for school supplies benefitting 500 children.

HAPO Community Credit Union, Starbucks, and Communities in Schools of Benton Franklin are working to help “kids succeed this school year,” a news release said.

Meaghan Brooks, a HAPO mobile branch coordinator, said they will provide “school supplies, backpacks, and essential items to kids in the area that we partner with communities and schools on to identify.”

“We know the school year was tough last year transitioning from in-person, virtual learning. We know there’s going to be some challenges this year with parents facing financial hardships, food insecurity, housing insecurity, and we just want to do our part so that these kids don’t have anything else to worry about but going to school, learning, and having a good time,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the community support for the event is “exciting.”

“It really does take a community to raise a child and we’re just out here doing our part,” Brooks said.

HAPO is also hosting a back-to-school distribution and community resource fair for families to attend.

“The community resource fair will include free haircuts, free sports physicals, and opportunities for local organizations to set up tables in one of the four categories: health, nutrition, and wellness, family resources, education/professional resources, and children’s resources,” the news release said.

Brooks added that “anything families need will be right on site.”

This is the last week that the groups will be accepting donations. So far, they are just $3,500 dollars short of their goal. HAPO said they will match donations up to $5,000 dollars.

“To make a donation, please visit any Tri-Cities HAPO location or Tri-Cities or Starbucks location now until August 20th,” the release said.

