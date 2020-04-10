2nd Harvest donates 8,500 pounds of food to families in need

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

RICHLAND, Wash. — A huge relief for 250 families as 2nd Harvest gave away food outside Chief Jo Middle School in Richland. Volunteers, including Richland firefighters and officers, stepped in to help.

The 2nd Harvest truck pulled into the school’s parking lot and welcomed by cars already lined up — waiting to get much-needed food. They distributed 8,500 pounds of it.

“One thing unique about this year is because of the COVID-19 and the social distancing, we’re going to be doing drive-thru distribution,” said Josh Smith, a Richland firefighter.

Volunteers wore gloves and masks while handling the food. The 2nd Harvest worker said while handing out the food is going to get a little crazy, he said it’s all about the fun.

One volunteer said, “Feels good to give back in a hard time. I mean, he was telling us they’re going to be feeding 250 families so that feels good.”

Some of the food included lettuce, hamburger meat, bread, tuna, vegetables and more.

“Our cars are lined up completely around Jadwin to Stevens to Van Giesen,” Smith said.

For the first responders, it’s about giving back when they can.

“At the bottom line, at the end of the day –we’re here to serve people,” Smith explained. “Whether that’s medical calls, fire or what have you, and this is another way that we can serve the community.”

Some people even thanked the volunteers from the bottom of their hearts.

“One of the best ways to get outside yourself is to serve others,” Smith said.

This is the fourth mobile food donation this year.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments