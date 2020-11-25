2nd Harvest hosts 5th annual turkey distribution

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Toyota Center in Kennewick Tuesday morning for a chance to receive one of 1,000 free Thanksgiving dinner boxes.

This was 2nd Harvest’s 5th annual turkey distribution in the Tri-Cities.

The boxes were filled with everything from a turkey to all the ingredients for traditional sides.

Jean Tucker, the philanthropy manager, said she was excited to help those in need this holiday season.

“We are giving away these dinners to families right here in our local area,” Tucker said. “We’re just thankful to be able to provide a free Thanksgiving meal to people who otherwise would go without.”

She added that the first person in line arrived around 6:30 a.m., noting the need for food assistance in the community.

“Since the pandemic, the need in our area has doubled,” Tucker said. “We are here to help bridge that gap.”

If you want to provide a family with a meal, Tucker says you can do so with a $30 donation here.

