2nd Harvest to host mobile markets in Tri-Cities featuring 15 tons of donated chicken

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Food donations from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida are delivered to the New Jerusalem Church for distribution to needy families at a drive through event on April 17, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a surge in demand as unemployment numbers increase due to layoffs caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Second Harvest will host two mobile markets in order to distribute food to those in need.

The markets will feature Tyson Foods’ donation of 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

The food boxes will come prepacked due to COVID-19 concerns, and will have an assortment of nonperishable and fresh items.

This food distribution is open to the public, with no appointment or documentation required.

The first market is in Pasco on Oct. 14 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Parent Education Center.

The second is in Kennewick on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.

