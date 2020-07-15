$3.5 million for Benton County businesses; apply here

Grant funding application period opens Thursday at 2 p.m.

Matt Van Slyke

A new round of funding is coming to the Tri-Cities from Washington D.C.

Benton County businesses can apply Thursday afternoon for grants that don’t have to be repaid.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act Community Support Grant Program to help cover coronavirus-related drops in business.

County commissioners have designated $3.5 million in grant assistance for local businesses. Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) will administer the grants.

Businesses and non-profits of all sizes can apply at tridec.org/bccares. TRIDEC has the eligibility requirements there, too, and we’ve added them below as well.

The application period opens Thursday, July 16 at 2 p.m. and closes Friday, September 25.

Benton County and TRIDEC will be hosting a joint press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live.

