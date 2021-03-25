3 adults, 1 child killed in head-on crash near Granger

Another child transported to hospital with critical injuries

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

GRANGER, Wash. — Four people died and a child was critically injured in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Wednesday morning two miles south of Granger.

Washington State Patrol troopers were called about 3 a.m. to reports of a crash near the intersection of State Route 22 and State Route 223.

Authorities said a woman was driving in one vehicle, while the other vehicle held a man, woman and two young children.

“Unfortunately, four people have passed away in this collision and one other person was transported to a Yakima hospital with critical injuries,” Trooper Chris Thorson said. “The one that was transported was two years old.”

Thorson said it’s unclear what caused the collision. He said the Yakama Nation Tribal Police has taken over the investigation because the people involved in the crash are citizens of the Yakama Nation.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to tribal police and were told, “I’m sorry. We do not answer any questions about any cases going on.”

The Yakima County Coroner’s Office said more information will not be released until family members have been notified.

