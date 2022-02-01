3 arrested Saturday in Pasco after fleeing police, causing collision

by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Three people were arrested in Pasco on Saturday after fleeing police in a stolen car and causing a massive crash, according to Sgt. Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department.

Officers saw a Cadillac near Road 68 and Burden Blvd. around noon Saturday that was stolen from the city of Richland, according to police.

Sergeant Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department says Randea Cravens, 24, was driving the Cadillac and did not pull over as officers attempted a traffic stop. Police say officers terminated the traffic stop after Cravens started to increase her speed.

The Pasco Police Department says Cravens began weaving through traffic and caused a crash at the intersection of Road 68 and Burden Blvd. after running a red light.

Police say Nathan Everson, 40, got out of the Cadillac and attempted to run away from officers before being arrested.

The Pasco Police Department says Braulio Castillo, 48, was also in the stolen car and was arrested for a felony warrant.

Randea Cravens was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude, according to police.

