3-car wreck on U.S. 12 claims life of young woman from Yakima

by Dylan Carter

Site of the wreck captured from Google Maps streetview in 2019.

GLEED, Wash. — A wreck that left three cars totaled claimed the life of a 22-year-old passenger from Yakima early on Friday morning after a driver failed to yield the right of way on U.S. Highway 12, striking the victim’s vehicle.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), authorities were informed of the incident around 5:55 a.m. on October 15, 2021. Around that time, a 22-year-old Yakima driver was headed westbound on U.S. 12 at McCormick Road with the late victim in his passenger’s seat.

Concurrently, a 59-year-old man from Naches was headed south on McCormick and approached an intersection with the highway.

An investigation from responding WSP Troopers determined that the Naches man, who was driving a pickup truck, moved into the roadway and crashed into the Yakima driver’s Toyota Camry. Each of their vehicles was totaled during the collision and was towed away from the scene.

The passenger passed away from injuries that she sustained in the accident. Authorities identified her as Anahi Rivera Chavez and have informed her next of kin of this tragic accident.

Once first responders arrived, the driver was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries. Local authorities have not revealed any further details regarding his condition.

WSP Troopers have recommended charges of failure to yield the right of way for the Naches man who collided with the victims’ car.

There was a third driver impacted by this accident—a 42-year-old woman from Tieton, WA. She was headed eastbound on U.S. 12 at McCormick Road when one of the Camry’s tires flew into her path. Her vehicle was also totaled as a result of this accident, but thankfully, she was not injured.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

