3-D Fitness hosts online workout class to raise funds to feed frontline medical workers

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you are stress eating and are in need of a good at-home workout, you can do that while helping frontline medical workers in the Tri-Cities.

3-D Fitness is one of the businesses that had to close their physical doors, but that didn’t stop them from moving classes online. Now, owner Kelli Piggee’ is using her passion for fitness to help others in our community.

3-D Fitness is hosting a live group fitness cardio core and yoga class fundraiser via Zoom on Saturday, Apr. 18 from 9 – 10 a.m. The class is free to register and is donation-based. 100% of the proceeds will go towards buying food for local frontline medical staff that have been working 24/7 to care for the lives of others.

Piggee will be purchasing the food from Village Bistro and Porters’ BBQ to help support small business restaurants as well.

She says, “our frontline medical staff are risking their health, not just in being exposed possibly but also not getting their proper sleep or eating right, so we just want to say thank you.”

If you’d like to take the online class, they ask that you register by Apr. 17. You can sign up or just donate directly to the cause by going online to 3D-Fitness.fit.

Piggee emphasized that, “when you’re faced against a crisis, adversity creates opportunity… so coming together in unity, we can keep doing fundraisers and do whatever we can to help out.”

Comments

comments