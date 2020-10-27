3 hawks with gunshot wounds sent to rehab center

Courtesy: Blue Mountain Wildlife http://www.bluemountainwildlife.org/lynns-journal/october-19---october-25.html

Courtesy: Blue Mountain Wildlife http://www.bluemountainwildlife.org/lynns-journal/october-19---october-25.html

Courtesy: Blue Mountain Wildlife http://www.bluemountainwildlife.org/lynns-journal/october-19---october-25.html

Courtesy: Blue Mountain Wildlife http://www.bluemountainwildlife.org/lynns-journal/october-19---october-25.html

Courtesy: Blue Mountain Wildlife http://www.bluemountainwildlife.org/lynns-journal/october-19---october-25.html









PENDLETON, Ore. — A wildlife rehabilitation center near Pendleton says it has received three hawks with gunshot wounds, including a Cooper’s hawk from the Baker City, Oregon, area.

The East Oregonian reports the hawks were sent to Blue Mountain Wildlife last week. State and federal laws protect raptors and other native birds that are not game fowl.

Blue Mountain Wildlife’s executive director Lynn Tompkins says a necropsy of the Cooper’s hawk confirmed the hawk was likely shot with nonlead ammunition, which does not fragment like lead.

Tompkins tells KAPP-KVEW the Cooper’s hawk was alive when admitted, but had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

She says a red-tailed hawk from Wapato has six shotgun pellets in its body while a red-tailed hawk from Eltopia has 14 pellets or pellet fragments in its body.

You can donate to the cause or adopt a bird at the wildlife rehabilitation and education center at bluemountainwildlife.org.