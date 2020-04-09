3 Kennewick officers injured while trying to arrest suspect, one has broken ribs

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several Kennewick police officers were injured Wednesday evening while trying to arrest a suspect who allegedly violated a no-contact order.

Police said they responded to a home at 24 S. Quay St. around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence order violation in progress.

The first two officers to arrive found 32-year-old Juan Martinez-Rodriguez standing outside of the home. When the officers tried to talk to him, he ran inside the home and refused to comply with them.

The officers followed Martinez-Rodriguez inside and told him that he was under arrest. The suspect resisted arrest, so an officer deployed a Taser to subdue him, but the Taser did not work and he continued to resist for another 4-5 minutes.

Police said Martinez-Rodriguez went back outside and tried to disarm officers of their handguns and Tasers while struggling to break free. Three officers received injuries, including several broken ribs.

Once more officers arrived on scene, they arrested Martinez-Rodriguez, took him to a local hospital for medical clearance and booked him at the Benton County Jail for the felony domestic violence order violation and resisting arrest

The injured officers were treated at a local hospital and released for injures considered minor. They will spend some time recovering, police said.

Meanwhile, a number of Martinez-Rodriguez’ family members and other spectators were gathered outside the home where the incident took place, and some of them recorded the incident.

Police said they tried to take custody of two cell phones as evidence of the suspect resisting arrest, but several family members worked together to prevent officers from getting one of the phones and eventually smashed it.

Officers were able to get ahold of the other phone, which will be searched for evidence pending a search warrant.

One the scene was cleared, Martinez-Rodriguez’s family who were identified as assisting him during this incident were issued criminal citations for obstructing law enforcement officers.

The incident will be reviewed by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for an additional charge of destruction of evidence.

