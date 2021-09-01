3 killed Tuesday night in Yakima crash

by Neil Fischer

Photo: Yakima PD

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people were killed and a young child was injured after being involved in a collision in Yakima late Tuesday night.

The Yakima Police Department responded to the fatal crash around 10:18 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S 48th Ave. and W Nob Hill Blvd. in the City of Yakima.

Investigators say a 20-year-old Yakima resident was speeding in a Ford Escort on S 48th Ave. and ran a red light colliding with a Mitsubishi Galant.

Paramedics pronounced two passengers deceased at the scene, according to the Yakima Police Department.

A 23-year-old male passenger in the Escort died at the scene, according to police. Police say a 19-year-old male passenger in the Galant died at the scene as well.

Medics rushed a 20-year-old female passenger in the Galant to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for her injuries, but she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Yakima Police Department says a 5-year-old girl was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for her injuries in the collision. Police say she had to be transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for additional care and is in stable condition.

Police say the 23-year-old driver of the Galant was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escort was admitted to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with “significant injuries,” according to police.

The Yakima Police Department says vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges will be requested for the driver of the Escort once he is medically cleared for jail booking.

Investigators say intoxicants and speed are the causing factors in the crash.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released by the Yakima Police Department.

