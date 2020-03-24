3 new coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area, bringing total to 19

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday announced three new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area, bringing the total to 19.

So far, there have been 12 cases in Benton County and seven in Franklin County. Of those cases, three people — all from Benton County — have died from the virus.

The new cases involve:

A Benton County woman in her 50s who is hospitalized

A Benton County woman in her 40s who is recovering at home

A Franklin County man in his 50s (no further details at time of posting)

A total of 151 people have tested negative for coronavirus in the Tri-Cities area: 107 in Benton County and 44 in Franklin County.

The health district is posting daily coronavirus updates on its website.

Comments

comments