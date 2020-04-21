3 people from Yakima survive small plane crash near Ellensburg

David Mann by David Mann

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Three Yakima residents survived a small plane crash near Ellensburg on Sunday.

Kittitas County deputies were informed that a small plane went down near Rosa View and Arrowhead Drive about 10 miles south of Ellensburg.

After the crash, the three occupants, Josh Soracco, 39, Kristina Ring, 46, and Jessie Ring, 21, managed to get out of the plane by themselves. Kristina was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital with neck and back pain. The other two occupants had minor aches.

Soracco, the pilot, said he had attempted a low approach flyover of the runway and was unable to gain enough altitude to clear the ridge. The plane clipped the hillside and flipped.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

