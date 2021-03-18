3 teens killed in crash on Bainbridge Island, Washington

WINSLOW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers were killed in a vehicle crash on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

The Kitsap Sun reports the vehicle they were driving in Tuesday evening went off the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

The three occupants, identified by the Bainbridge Police Department as Bainbridge High School students, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initial investigation indicates that speed was most likely a factor leading to the collision,” the department said.