3 wanted for murder in Pasco man’s shooting death

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department says it’s actively hunting three suspects wanted the April 29 shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Contreras.

Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo, 25, Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo, 21, and Antonio “Pistol Pete” Larios, 18, are suspected of killing Contreras during a dispute between two groups at a home near the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue. Police said several people in the groups were armed, and at least two people besides Contreras were injured.

RELATED: 4 wanted in connection to Pasco’s first murder case since 2018

Juan Montalvo is 6-foot-2, about 265 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He normally wears glasses.

Miguel Montalvo is 5-foot-10, about 137 pound with brown eyes and brown hair.

Larios is about 5-foot-7, about 119 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

A fourth person police were looking for has been ruled out as a suspect.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to call Pasco police and ask to speak to a detective about case 20-11853 homicide.

WANTED FOR MURDER: The Pasco Police Department is actively hunting three suspects, each with a nationwide extraditable… Posted by Pasco Police on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Comments

comments