3 Yakima County inmates quarantined to be tested for COVID-19

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three inmates at the Yakima County jail have been quarantined to be tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday around noon, three male inmates reported having a cough and were examined by medical staff. The inmates did not report any other symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or shortness of breath, according to a news release.

Yakima County Department of Corrections Officials contacted Yakima County health officials and the Washington State Health Department. In keeping with new federal and state health guidelines, the inmates will remain in quarantine and be tested for the virus.

“There are currently eleven total inmates housed in the dormitory unit who will remain in quarantine until the test results are returned from the State Department of Health. It is expected it will take two to three days to get results back from the lab in Seattle,” the Department of Corrections said.

The jail has put protocols in place that follow the CDC and state DOH best practices and guidelines to protect staff, inmates, contract employees and the public.

