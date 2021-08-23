30% of patients at Tri-Cities hospitals have COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Of the 370 patients in hospitals across the Tri-Cities region, 111 of them are battling coronavirus complications, according to public health officials on Monday morning.

Per the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), 30% of patients at bi-county hospitals are suffering from COVID-19 complications. This comes shortly after one of the most deadly weeks of the pandemic in which nine more community members passed away from issues related to coronavirus infection.

Over the weekend, 332 more Benton County community members tested positive for COVID-19. That raises the county’s total to 21,932 cases since the pandemic began last March. Franklin County added 192 more cases, raising its total to 14,918 cases since the pandemic began. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 36,850 coronavirus cases.

Based on data that are still being compiled by public health officials in the Tri-Cities, we are approaching the worst COVID-19 spike of the pandemic across the two counties.

According to the Washington DOH, Franklin County has the worst 14-day case rate in the entire state. Benton County follows shortly after with the second-highest two-week case rate by more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Nearly 2,000 community members tested positive for COVID-19 between August 9 and 15 at the CBC West public testing site in Pasco. The majority of these cases can be attributed to the Delta variant infecting unvaccinated community members.

Last week, the BFHD announced that fewer than 4% of new cases since January 17 have been breakthrough cases. This means that more than 96% of the Tri-Cities region’s new coronavirus cases in 2021 have been amongst unvaccinated individuals.

If you or a loved one would like to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near you, click here.

