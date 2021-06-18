YAKIMA, Wash. — Through an effort to clean up the streets and make Yakima a more visually appealing place, city officials have made strides with the ‘Clean City Program’ that kicked off at the start of 2021.

According to a first-quarter progress report from the City of Yakima, more than 30 tons of garbage have been cleared from the city in only the first three months of the year.

Additionally, city officials report that nearly 1,100 instances of graffiti have been cleaned/abated and over 300 unclaimed grocery carts have been removed thus far.

The Yakima City Council received the progress report during its June 15 meeting. This program, which was developed in 2019, is meant to address a plethora of cleanliness issues plaguing the city. Here is the detailed list of objectives laid out on the City of Yakima website:

Address visual blight (trash, graffiti, dangerous building, abandoned vehicles, etc.)

Address unscheduled collection of waste and litter from the City’s public areas/thoroughfares

Expedite the clean-up of such illegal dumps

Clean up homeless encampments

Support Yakima Police Department officers in unlawful camping enforcement

Provide coordination with neighborhoods for annual clean-up events

Create educational components

Engage with community partners and volunteers

The Clean City initiative is being directed by leaders from Yakima’s Public Works division. Their leaders coordinate with community partners including the Public Works Administration, Refuse Division, Streets & Traffic Division, and Parks & Recreation Division.

For more information about the program, click here.

