30-year-old arrested after a stolen car police chase in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase through Kennewick early Monday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., a Kennewick police officer tried to stop a white Acura Sedan near the intersection of West 6th Ave. and South Quincy St. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Benton County.

The driver, 30-year-old Isaiah Henning, fled from the officer and dropped a female off at West 7th Ave. and South Olympia St. before continuing the police chase at high speeds.

He eventually slowed down and drove into a tree in the 6400 block of West 1st Ave.

He exited the vehicle, complied with commands and was arrested and booked for Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended in the 2nd degree and several other warrants for his arrest.

The female was identified as 22-year-old Randea Cravens. She was interviewed and released.

The Acura was returned to the owner.

