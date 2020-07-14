30-year-old man arrested for murder at Pasco home

Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – Police are investigating a murder at a home in Pasco.

According to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, police got a call around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from people who heard commotion coming from the home on the 1800 block of N 14th Avenue.

When they arrived they found a woman unresponsive and attempted to perform CPR on her but she died at the scene. They are waiting until the victim’s family is notified before releasing her identity.

The suspect, 30-year-old Giovanni Magaña, had reportedly been in an argument with the victim. He was arrested for murder in the second degree and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Detectives were processing the scene until about 7 a.m.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call (509)628-0333 or email Detectives Jed Abastillas (abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov) or Bill Wright (wrightb@pasco-wa.gov) about case 20-20229 Homicide.

