30-year-old woman dies in fatal vehicle collision in Grant County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

MATTAWA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that Minerva Icezagacruz, 33, died after a semi-truck collided with her vehicle in Mattawa Saturday evening.

Icezagacruz was a passenger in a Honda Pilot that failed to yield at a stop sign on Road 23 SW just before 6:00 p.m. Her car was hit by a semi-truck driving along SR243.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, Sergio Garciagarcia, was injured in the collision and was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Both Icezagacruz and Garciagarcia were reportedly not wearing their seatbelt.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol was involved.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.