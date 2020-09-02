30,000-acre Evans Canyon Fire destroys several homes; about 900 homes threatened

David Mann by David Mann

Yakima County Fire District #5

Officials say the Evans Canyon Fire has grown to an estimated 30,000 acres and has no containment as of Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire started about eight miles northwest of Naches on Monday and has since spread northerly to parts of Kittitas County and easterly toward the Selah area.

At least five homes in Yakima County have been destroyed in the fire and hundreds more homes are threatened.

Level 3 “go now” evacuation notices are in place for approximately 900 homes in Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM). All previous level 2 evacuation notices have been upgraded to level 3.

YVEM released an interactive map that shows the evacuation zone and road closures for residents living near the wildfire.

Drivers are urged to stay off S.R. 821 and take I-82 instead. The Yakima River Canyon is closed for recreational activities.

Updates on evacuation notices and other important information about the fire on the YVEM Facebook page.

