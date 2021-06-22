$30,000 in grants available to small businesses in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) $30,000 in grants are available to small businesses in the Tri-Cities, thanks to the ongoing partnership between the Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) and the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce for the Small Business Incentive Program.

Small Businesses are really the engine that drives our economy both at the local level, the state level, and national. John Eschenburg, President & CEO, Washington River Protection Solutions

Tri-Cities small businesses have until July 2nd at 5:00 p.m. to submit their application for a chance to win $1,000 in grant money to be used towards PPE, furniture, marketing, website design, to name a few. On a Zoom event (TBD), 30 winners will be chosen at random for the grants.

Requirements Include:

Applicants must be a member of the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and be in good standing with the Chamber and remain so through 2021.

Must have been in business for at least 18 months as of 7/2/2021

Have at least 30 or fewer full-time employees

Reported 2020 revenue of less than $3 million and be organized for-profit.

Winners cannot use the award for purchases made before award notification.

The Chamber says that 2020 winners aren’t eligible to apply in 2021.

“By the time we do the drawing, our state will be reopened, and small businesses will probably be needing something to help open their doors and be fully operational. I know we are happy to help and WRPS as well,” said Lori Mattson, the President and CEO of the Tri-City Regional Chamber.

Since 2011, WRPS and the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce through the Small Business Incentive Program have awarded more than 324 grants to small businesses totaling $300,000.

To learn more about WRPS’s dedicated to small businesses and our community, visit their website.

