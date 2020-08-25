31 COVID cases in Tri-Cities area reported Tuesday; no additional deaths

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday reported 31 cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area. There were no additional deaths to report.

Benton County has 22 new cases, bringing its case count to 4,023. Its death toll is at 111.

Franklin County had nine new cases, bringing its case count to 3,851. Its death toll is at 45.

The region’s total case count is at 7,874.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.