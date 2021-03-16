32 dogs rescued from kill shelters in China arrive in Washington

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

RENTON, Wash. – Thirty two dogs believed to be rescued from kill shelters in China arrived in Washington to be adopted.

The dogs were flown to California from China and then the non-profit Pet Rescue Pilots flew them to Pierce County, Saturday evening.

They are being cared for at Aberdeen Scottish Terrier Rescue in Renton until they find forever homes.

Meet some of the other passengers who were on the latest flight from China! These wonderful dogs have been so poorly… Posted by Aberdeen Scottish Terrier Rescue on Sunday, March 14, 2021

