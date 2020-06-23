326 new COVID cases, nine deaths in Yakima Co. since last Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials said Monday that 6,596 Yakima County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a 326-case increase from last Friday.

In addition, 127 residents have died of complications from COVID-19, up from 118 last Friday. Nearly 95% of the residents who died had underlying health conditions.

Fifty-seven residents are hospitalized, 13 of them intubated as of Monday afternoon, and 2,997 residents have recovered.

Yakima County currently has the highest infection rate of any county in Washington state and the second-most cases after the much more populous King County.

Last week, health officials announced that all hospitals in Yakima County were exceeding capacity due to lack of bed availability and critical staffing shortages.

Gov. Jay Inslee said because of the alarming rate of infection in Yakima County, he plans to make wearing masks in public a legal requirement for residents.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee plans to make face masks a requirement for Yakima County residents

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

Comments

comments