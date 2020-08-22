33-year-old Sunnyside man dies following rollover crash late Friday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said that a 33-year-old Sunnyside man is dead following a rollover crash late Friday night.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said Fernando Esqueda, 33, of Sunnyside was found outside of the vehicle in the area of Vanbelle Road and Washout Road just before midnight.

The report states that Esqueda was driving a 2005 Ford Focus and traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the road and rolled several times.

The Sheriff’s Office said that intoxicants were involved and he was not wearing his seat belt.

The report states that Esqueda suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

According to officials, Esqueda was the only occupant in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

