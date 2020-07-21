335 new COVID cases in Yakima County over the weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday. The total is at 9,610.

With no new deaths to report, the death toll remained at 179.

As of Monday afternoon, 30 residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Yakima County. Two of them are on a ventilator.

At least 7,462 residents — more than 77% of those who’ve tested positive — have recovered from the virus.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

