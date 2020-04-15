34 coronavirus deaths Tri-Cities. Over 75% are linked to nursing homes

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported a total of 34 fatal coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday.

The three most recent people who died of the virus are Benton County residents: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

There are 543 known cases in the region — 353 in Benton County and 190 in Franklin County. Thirty-two people are hospitalized with the virus.

The health district said 26 deaths related to the virus in the area are related to nursing homes. Currently, there are 171 cases associated with nursing homes in the region.

At least 102 healthcare workers have also been infected with the virus.

