34-year-old man found dead in car, deputies investigate Sunnyside homicide

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding a dead man in a car on Sunday.

On May 17 at 7 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sunnyside Police were dispatched to the 600 block of SLI Rd outside of Sunnyside to reports of a deceased male in a vehicle.

Detectives arrived on scene and the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management flew a drone to get photos and videos of the crime scene.

During the autopsy, the Yakima County Coroner’s Office determined the man died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

He was identified as 34-year-old Francisco Cortes-Ochoa from Toppenish.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 or go online to crimestoppersyakco.org.

