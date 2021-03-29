34-year-old Zillah man dies in N. Idaho crash

Erin Robinson

BONNER CO., Idaho — A Zillah man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Bonner County early Monday morning.

The Idaho State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Michael Riggs.

ISP said Riggs was driving on Riley Creek Road just north of US 2 and lost control on a sweeping curve. His vehicle turned broadside on the road and went into a ditch before overturning into the water.

The investigation is ongoing.

