341 new coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area over the weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials said Monday that nearly 350 COVID-19 tests came back positive over the weekend.

The Benton- Franklin Health District reported 341 new cases — 150 in Benton County and 191 in Franklin County — bringing the area’s total to 4,850.

Benton County had reported 2,387 cases out of 14,391 people tested, which comes out to a positivity rate of about 16%.

Franklin County has reported 2,463 cases out of 8,729 people tested — a positivity rate of about 28%.

Another virus death was reported Monday in Benton County involving a man in his 70s with underlying health issues. There were no new deaths to report in Franklin County.

Death tolls for Benton and Franklin counties are at 86 and 29 — a combined total of 115.

68 area residents were hospitalized as of last Friday. Health officials were reportedly unable to update this number on Monday due to technical difficulties.

The number of recoveries is unknown.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of Washington’s reopening plan.

