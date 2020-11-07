37-year-old Pasco man killed on I-182

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that Jamin Sovy, 37, died Saturday after being hit by a car driving the wrong direction on I-182 in Pasco.

Investigators say 25-year-old Alfredo Torres was driving the wrong direction on I-182 near 4th Ave. just before 2:00 a.m. before colliding with Sovy’s vehicle.

Washington State Patrol reported that drugs or alcohol was involved.

Torres and a passenger in his truck were injured in the crash and transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

Charges are pending for Torres.

