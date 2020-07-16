371 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County reported in one day

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 371 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County on Thursday alone, bringing the total case count to 9,202.

The health district said the reason for the county’s record-breaking spike in cases was due to cases on Yakama Nation tribal land that were reported to the state, but not to the county.

More than 200 individuals on on tribal land tested positive for COVID-19 from May 20 to July 10.

“These individuals were tested using rapid tests kits at Indian Health Services. These had been previously reported to the Washington State Department of Health but were not identified as Yakima County residents until recently,” the health district said in a news release.

Of the total cases reported Thursday, 158 were due to recent tests throughout the community, and 213 were from the data import from Indian Health Services.

Three more coronavirus deaths were reported Thursday. The death toll is now at 179.

As of Thursday afternoon, 31 people were hospitalized and one was on a ventilator.

5,888 Yakima County residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

