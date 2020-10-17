39-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening woman with a shotgun in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Daniel Johnson Friday walking in Prosser after a standoff at a nearby residence was unable to locate him.

Johnson was wanted for allegedly drawing a shotgun in an argument with a female at a residence near Hinzerling Rd. and Hanks Rd.

The 38-year-old victim is safe with friends and family, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was booked into the Benton County Jail on Assault 2nd degree and domestic violence charges.

