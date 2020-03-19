4 coronavirus cases, 1 death in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two more residents in the Tri-Cities area have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

The new cases involve a Franklin County man in his 40s who is recovering at home and Benton County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who is hospitalized.

This bring the total number of cases in Benton and Franklin Counties to four, including one death.

Earlier this week, the health district reported that two other residents tested positive for the virus — a Franklin County woman in her 20s with underlying health conditions and a Richland woman in her 80s.

The Richland woman was a resident at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, a senior living community in Richland. She passed away at a local hospital over the weekend.

