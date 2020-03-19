4 Richland firefighters self-isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Richland Fire Department

RICHLAND, Wash. – Four Richland firefighters are self-isolating after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to Chief Tom Huntington, they’ve been at home for about a week. He told KAPP-KVEW that the firefighters responded to a medical call a week ago.

Huntington said the patient’s condition changed during the call and firefighters recognized that possible symptoms were aligning with COVID-19 symptoms. He said the firefighters immediately put on their protective gear.

Out of an abundance of caution, they were put under self-isolation at home. Huntington said all four of the firefighters remain symptom-free.

He added that all of the fire agencies are communicating daily and are running off the same protocol when it comes to contacting people with possible symptoms.

