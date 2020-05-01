4 wanted in connection to Pasco’s first murder case since 2018

PASCO, Wash. — One year, four months, three weeks and two days.

That’s how long the City of Pasco had gone without a murder until Wednesday, April 29, when 29-year-old Luis Contreras was shot and killed at a home on East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. Both have since been released from the hospital, said Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda with Pasco Police.

On Friday, Pruneda said detectives were looking for four persons of interest in connection to the shooting.

Witnesses saw multiple possible suspects fleeing from the home, but no arrests have been made so far.

The last murder in the City of Pasco was on Dec. 6, 2018.

In that case, Anthony Hamilton and Jerry Porter were arrested for the fatal shooting of Javier Flores at a house near Yakima Street and Road 32.

