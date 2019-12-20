4-year-old boy injured in crash near Naches

Shelby Schumacher

A vehicle heading eastbound on US Highway 12 near Naches crashed into a tree at 2:24 p.m. on Dec. 19, injuring a 4-year-old.

The driver, 22-year-old Angel Campos, was charged for driving too fast for the weather conditions, according to Washington State Patrol. This caused him to lose control of the car and strike a tree on the side of the road.

Of the four passengers, three sustained injuries, two of which were transferred to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. A 4-year-old boy was one of the passengers transferred.

WSP said all five of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, including a 13-month-old.

