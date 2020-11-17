At least 40 COVID cases tied to large Adams Co. wedding last week

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Forty COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding held last week in Adams County.

More than 300 people attended the event; the Grant County Health District says it is “unable to meet all the demands of this current surge of cases.”

“cases. However I will provide an media update via email today. We are nearing 40 cases as of this morning.” @kxly4news — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 17, 2020

On Monday, the district reported 17 cases associated with the wedding, but that number rose to 40 as of Tuesday.

The district also warned of the “multi-jurisdictional impact” of this event, concerned that cases would start cropping up across Washington, and now other small health districts are reporting cases connected to the wedding.

The health department has given us a copy of the wedding invitation. Grant County has now linked 40 cases to the wedding @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/bUk4xbO9cS — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 17, 2020

The wedding took place between Moses Lake and Ritzville near the Grant County/Adams County line. Adams County Health Department says at least four cases in the county are tied to the event.

At the time, public gatherings were to not exceed 30 people. Due to Governor Inslee’s new restrictions that went into effect this week, indoor receptions and similar gatherings will be prohibited.

