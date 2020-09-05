40 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Friday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County.

There were no new deaths.

The total case count for Yakima County rose to 11,762 and the death toll remained at 228.

As of Friday afternoon, 15 residents are hospitalized and five are on a ventilator.

Of all the residents who have tested positive, 10,509 — about 89% — have recovered.

Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan since early July.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.