41 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County announced Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials on Tuesday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. There were no additional deaths to report.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 10,982; the death toll is at 205.

There are 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and five of them are on a ventilator as of Tuesday afternoon.

At least 8,819 residents have recovered from COVID-19, which is more than 80% of the residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 webpage.

PAST COVERAGE: Coronavirus: 166 new cases, one death in Yakima County in past three days



Comments

comments