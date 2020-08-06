Graph shows downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Tri-Cities region

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region is seeing a downward trend in cases of COVID-19, according to a graph released Thursday by the Benton-Franklin Health District.

Health officials announced 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in the Tri-Cities region — 20 in Benton County and 21 in Franklin County.

In total, the region has had 7,044 residents test positive — 3,632 in Benton County and 3,412 in Franklin County.

Over 16 % of residents tested in Benton County and 24% of residents tested in Franklin County have been positive.

The death toll for the county rose to 105 after a Benton County man in his 50s died of complications from the infectious disease. There were no additional deaths to report in Franklin County.

As of Thursday afternoon, 34 people are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area with COVID-19.

