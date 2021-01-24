41-year-old Connell man missing since last week, authorities say

CONNELL, Wash. — The Connell Police Department reported that 41-year-old Zackary Bailie, of Connell, is missing and hasn’t been heard from since January 18.

Police say Bailie was last seen driving a 2015 white Ford F-150 with Oregon license plates 11184.

According to a flyer, Bailie was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and gray and green tennis shoes.

Sgt. Quinton with Connell Police told KAPP-KVEW there is nothing to indicate that anything suspicious has happened.

Bailie had reportedly been in contact with family last week.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Connell Police at 509-234-4141.

