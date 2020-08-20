43 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in Yakima County on Wednesday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District on Wednesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in Yakima County.

The total case count for the county is at 11,333; the death toll is at 218.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 21 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Yakima County and four residents are on a ventilator.

At least 9,515 residents have recovered, which is nearly 84% of the total number of residents who have tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s webpage.

