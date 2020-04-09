433 COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, death toll at 18

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District said there are 433 positive cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County as of Wednesday, and 18 people have died of virus-related complications.

People over the age of 60 account for 38% of the total number of cases and 83% of the virus-related fatalities in the county. Two people in their 40s and one in their 30s have also died of the virus.

Seventeen of those who died had underlying health issues, the health district said. Health information about the 18th person who died is still pending.

Twenty people in Yakima County are hospitalized with the virus.

For more details on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

RELATED: Yakima County could see almost 100,000 cases of COVID-19, health officials say

Comments

comments