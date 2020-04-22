44 cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County; 101 linked to Tyson plant

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, bringing the total to 44.

Three people are currently hospitalized for the virus in Walla Walla County and no deaths have been reported.

There are 101 cases linked to the Tyson beef packaging plant in Wallula, located in Walla Walla County. Nine of those cases are in Walla Walla County, 91 are in Benton and Franklin counties and one is in Umatilla County.

There are also five cases confirmed at First Fruits Farms west of Prescott.

“The critical point of information we want the greater Walla Walla Valley to understand is that we are NOT in the clear and we need to be diligent in staying home,” Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said in a statement. “When or if you are in public spaces, keep 6-feet distance from others, wear a face covering if you cannot ensure this physical distancing, WASH YOUR HANDS, and please, please stop congregating at parks and other spaces – we need your help to keep our community safe.”

“Although the State of Washington has seen a ‘flattening of the curve’, Walla Walla County has not,” said DeBolt. “Now is not the time to rebel against the stay at home orders; we are on the brink of having broader community transmission and need to be diligent for a few more weeks.”

