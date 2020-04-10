443 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 443 in the Tri-Cities area.

Health officials said they’ve detected 303 cases in Benton County and 140 in Franklin County.

Twenty-seven people in the region have died of COVID-19 complications — 25 in Benton County and two in Franklin County. No new deaths were reported Friday.

There are 161 cases associated with nursing homes in the Tri-Cities and at least 97 local healthcare workers have been infected.

