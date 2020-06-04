46 new coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area; over 70% are in Franklin County

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties Thursday, bringing the total to 1,863. There were no new deaths to report.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said there were 12 new cases in Benton County and 34 in Franklin County.

At least 1,029 people in Benton County have been infected and 67 have died of virus-related complications. In Franklin County, at least 834 people have been infected and 17 have died.

Fifty-nine infected residents are hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

For more information about COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, visit the health district’s website.

